Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan ISD 196 schools closed Tuesday amid "threats"

Leaders of Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan ISD 196 say all district schools are closed Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" after "multiple schools received threats."

The district says the threats are being investigated by law enforcement, and employees are being asked to not report to work.

ISD 196, one of the state's largest districts, oversees more than 30 schools. This situation comes just three months after a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to similar threats to the district, as well as neighboring Burnsville-Eagan-Savage ISD 191.

Several other Minnesota schools are delaying the start of class Tuesday or have switched to E-learning, as communities continue to dig out from this weekend's snowstorm.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for the latest updates.