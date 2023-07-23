Watch CBS News
South Minneapolis shooting leaves 1 woman dead, another gravely injured

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say one woman was killed and another gravely injured in a shooting in south Minneapolis early Sunday.

The Minneapolis Police Department said a reported shooting brought officers to the 3100 block of 58th Street East just after midnight. They found two women in their 30s with life-threatening gunshot wounds, one inside a residence and the other outside.

Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and one died there, police said.

Police did not publicly identify either woman. No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 8:38 AM

