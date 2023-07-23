Watch CBS News
Minneapolis police arrest Illinois man in connection to 1984 murder

By WCCO Staff

Minneapolis police make arrest in cold case
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they've cracked a cold case that stumped them for nearly 40 years.

Sixty-six-year-old Matthew Brown is charged with second-degree murder for a crime police say dates back to 1984.

MPD says Robert Miller was killed by an unknown intruder that July, 39 years ago this week.

Investigators used DNA to identify Brown as a suspect.

Last month, they interviewed him in Illinois.

A few weeks later he was charged in Hennepin County with Robert Miller's murder.

