Man struck by gunfire while walking down south Minneapolis street, police say

Minneapolis crime down with number of shooting victims below pre-pandemic levels, chief says

A man is recovering after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet late Monday night in Minneapolis.

Police say officers were dispatched at about 10:15 p.m. to the area of East 35th Street and 13th Avenue South, just a few blocks northeast of Abbott Northwestern Hospital in the Midtown Phillips area.

The victim was found injured near an alleyway, telling police he "was walking in the area when shots were fired," with a single round striking him.

Police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at Hennepin Healthcare.

According to the city's crime dashboard, 158 people have been injured by gunfire so far this year, with 25 of those shootings in just the past 28 days.

Officers canvas an alley following Monday night's shooting. WCCO

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have seen significant decreases in violent crime in 2025. Minneapolis tallied 3,418 reports of shots fired this time last year, with the number currently approaching 2,720.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara recently told WCCO's Esme Murphy the number of shooting victims is currently below pre-pandemic levels.

"I don't think it's any one thing that we're doing. It's a number of strategies that have been working in partnership with a lot of different law enforcement agencies as well as community-based organizations," O'Hara said late last month. "[The latest shots-fired stats are] very significant because I know that's what the city also got judged against prior to the pandemic."

No arrests have been made in Monday night's shooting, and police say they're still investigating.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is July 27, 2025.