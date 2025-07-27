Twin Cities see drops in violent crime, but perception remains an issue

Why many don't feel safer despite a drop in violent crime in Minneapolis and St. Paul

While the summer months traditionally bring a rise in crime, this year, both Minneapolis and St Paul are continuing to see significant drops in violent crime.

St. Paul has shown a decrease in homicides, assaults and shots fired, and so too has Minneapolis. Murders, assaults and shots fired are all down, and so are other categories in both cities; car thefts and burglaries are also down.

"I don't think that it's any one thing that we are doing," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "It's a number of strategies that have been working in partnership with a lot of different law enforcement agencies as well as community-based organizations. And I think some of the most significant statistics are the fact that the number of shooting victims year to date is actually below what it was at this point in 2019."

For many people, the fear of crime still looms, and for those victimized, there is no solace that others perhaps are being spared. Each incident brings with it lasting fear and pain to those victimized.

"I think for a lot of people coming from out of state and other parts of the state come into downtown or come into other parts of the city and see people who are either homeless or suffering from addiction on the street. And I think that gives the perception that it is dangerous when in fact those folks are not," O'Hara said.

Minneapolis police are also continuing to recover from the loss of hundreds of officers after the murder of George Floyd.

In the summer of 2024, the city gave officers a raise of 22% over the next three years. That has helped with recruitment and retention, with starting officers earning $65,000 a year and the average salary now over $90,000.

Last month, for the first time since 2023, the Minneapolis police force topped more than 600 officers.

