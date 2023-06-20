Suspect in south Minneapolis crash that killed 5 in custody

MINNEAPOLIS -- The person suspected of causing a crash that killed five young women is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

WCCO is not naming the man until he's charged with a crime, which prosecutors say could happen as soon as Tuesday.

Minneapolis police say the driver was going roughly 100 MPH and ran a red light at the intersection of Lake Street and Second Avenue Friday night.

CBS News

That's when he allegedly slammed into a car carrying five friends out shopping for a friend's wedding: Sabiriin Ali, 17, who had recently graduated from Edina High School; Sahra Gesaade, 20, who attended the University of Minnesota Rochester; Salma Abdikadir, 20, who studied at Normandale Community College and taught Sunday school; Sagal Hersi, 19, who was a student at Minneapolis College; and Siham Adam, 19, who studied at the University of Minnesota.

CBS News

Officers said the suspect tried to run away from the scene but they arrested him nearby. Investigators believe he was driving under the influence.

More than a thousand people came to the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington Monday afternoon to pay their respects and honor the young women's memories.

An online fundraiser for their families has raised more than $400,000.