Some parts of Minnesota are already seeing some fall colors

Why are some seeing fall colors earlier than usual?

MINNEAPOLIS — As temperatures fall, leaves will soon, too. Up in Lutsen, you can already see the tops of trees are just starting to reveal their true colors.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says up to 25% of the leaves are already changing in parts of northwestern Minnesota.

The color usually doesn't peak in the Twin Cities until late September or early October, but an updated forecast on what to expect this year on Thursday.

After years of extreme drought in Minnesota, this summer's extreme heat has caused some spots to see early fall color change. Erin Buchholz, plant health specialist at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, said, "What I'm seeing here at the arboretum is some fall color very early. ... It's a little bit of a shock to the system. I wouldn't expect to see it for quite a while yet."