Snow machines, new winter activities coming this weekend to Battle Creek Regional Park

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Warmer weather this weekend will make for a perfect time to get outdoors and check out miles of new trails and sledding hills in the east metro.

Ramsey County's Battle Creek Regional Park is hosting a ribbon-cutting Saturday to celebrate its new snow machines and winter activities, including cross country ski rentals.

High schoolers competed there Thursday.

"On the western side of the cities there were three parks that make snow just like a downhill ski resort would," said Mike Weimerskirch, the meet organizer. "There was nothing on the east side. Battle Creek put in snow-making capability."

Jamie Anderson with St. Paul Parks and Recreation says the man-made snow allows Battle Creek to offer consistency, with fewer canceled ski events.

"We're the one and only rec center that has this partnership with this ski program," Anderson said. "We get to shout that out."

Weimerskirch says there have been years when skiers get around 15 days on snow, but this year they've had 70.

"I'm a lifetime Minnesotan," he said. "That's the thing that I enjoy about Minnesota is that there are things to get outside and do."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours begin at 1 p.m. It's free to check out.