Smurfit Westrock to close St. Paul recycling plant, lay off nearly 200 workers

5 dead within 24 hours in Minneapolis shootings, and more headlines

5 dead within 24 hours in Minneapolis shootings, and more headlines

5 dead within 24 hours in Minneapolis shootings, and more headlines

Nearly 200 workers will be laid off at the end of next month as a St. Paul recycling plant shuts down its operations.

Smurfit Westrock announced Wednesday that 189 employees at its coated recycled board mill on Wabash Avenue in St. Paul will be permanently laid off beginning June 30.

According to Smurfit Westrock's website, the St. Paul plant manufactures "a range of cardboard liners and flutings for the sustainable manufacture of corrugated board and packing."

Additionally, Smurfit Westrock said it is discontinuing production at its containerboard mill in Forney, Texas, and has started consultations in Germany to close two converting facilities there.

"While closing facilities is never an easy decision, it is based on a realistic expectation of current and future capacity needs, operating costs and an unrelenting focus on improving our business," Tony Smurfit, president and group chief executive officer of Smurfit Westrock, said. "We are very grateful for the significant contributions made by the teams at these locations over the years and we will do all we can to support them throughout this process."

Smurfit Westrock says the changes will impact approximately 650 employees and reduce its containerboard and coated recycling board capacity by more than 500,000 tons.

The company says it will provide career transition assistance and relocation opportunities where possible, and that impacted employees will receive severance in accordance with Smurfit Westrock's policy and works council and labor union agreements.

Smurfit Westrock, which calls itself a "global leader in sustainable paper and packaging," has approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.