Small aircraft crashes in Minneapolis neighborhood, reports FAA

By
Mackenzie Lofgren
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

A small aircraft crashed in a residential area of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, says the Federal Aviation Administration.  

According to the FAA, the plane departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was heading towards Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis at the time of the incident.

There is no report yet on how many people were on board when the planed crashed.

Governor Tim Walz posted on X, formally known as Twitter, that his "team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park," and they're "monitoring the situation closely." Walz goes on to say that he's grateful to the first responders for answering the call.

On Friday, a Minneapolis-bound Delta flight had a near miss with an Air Force jet while leaving Reagan International Airport in Washington D.C. No injuries were reported for the 131 passengers aboard the commercial flight. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more. 

