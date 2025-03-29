Minneapolis-bound Delta flight has near miss with Air Force jet

Plane bound for MSP airport has close call with jet

A Minneapolis-bound Delta flight leaving Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. had a near miss with an Air Force jet Friday afternoon.

The Associated Press reported that Delta Flight 2983 was cleared for takeoff around 3:15 p.m., at the same time four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon aircraft were inbound.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the jets were headed for a flyover of Arlington National Cemetery when the Delta aircraft received a collision warning alarm.

The Associated Press says air traffic controllers "issued corrective instructions to both aircraft," according to the FAA, which intends to investigate.

There were 131 passengers aboard the Delta flight at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

This all happened just south of the airport near the spot where an American Airlines jet and Army helicopter collided in January, killing 67 people.

