Watch CBS News
U.S.

Minneapolis-bound Delta flight has near miss with Air Force jet

By
Mackenzie Lofgren
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Mackenzie Lofgren is a web producer and digital content producer at CBS Minnesota. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on CBS Minnesota's streaming platforms.
Read Full Bio
Mackenzie Lofgren,
The Associated Press

/ CBS Minnesota

Plane bound for MSP airport has close call with jet
Plane bound for MSP airport has close call with jet 00:28

A Minneapolis-bound Delta flight leaving Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. had a near miss with an Air Force jet Friday afternoon.

The Associated Press reported that Delta Flight 2983 was cleared for takeoff around 3:15 p.m., at the same time four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon aircraft were inbound.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the jets were headed for a flyover of Arlington National Cemetery when the Delta aircraft received a collision warning alarm.

The Associated Press says air traffic controllers "issued corrective instructions to both aircraft," according to the FAA, which intends to investigate.

There were 131 passengers aboard the Delta flight at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

This all happened just south of the airport near the spot where an American Airlines jet and Army helicopter collided in January, killing 67 people.

The FAA is investigating

Mackenzie Lofgren

Mackenzie Lofgren is a web producer and digital content producer at CBS Minnesota. She writes web articles and produces short-form video content used on CBS Minnesota's streaming platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.