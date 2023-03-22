Watch CBS News
Sheriff: Human remains found in tote near Mille Lacs Lake, person of interest in custody

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MILLE LACS COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a person of interest is in custody after human remains were found near Mille Lacs Lake Tuesday. 

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, highway maintenance workers found the remains inside a tote on the shoreline of the lake, near the 14200 block of Twilight Road. 

A person of interest is in custody at the Mille Lacs County jail, the sheriff's office said. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police are investigating. 

WCCO Staff
First published on March 22, 2023 / 1:11 PM

