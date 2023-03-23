21-year-old charged with murder after human remains found in tote near Mille Lacs Lake

MILLE LACS COUNTY, Minn. -- A 21-year-old man is facing a murder charge after construction workers found a tote of human remains on the Mille Lacs Lake shoreline Tuesday.

Bradley Allen Weyaus, 21, of Isle, is charged with one count each of murder in the second degree and fleeing a peace officer, and two counts of interference with a dead body or scene of death.

The medical examiner's office identified the victim as 25-year-old Rodney Pendegayosh Jr., of Isle, whose family reported him missing the day before his body was found.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office, highway maintenance workers found a tote bound with bungee cords and industrial tape near the 14200 block of Twilight Road. Upon opening it, they found human remains and immediately contacted the police.

A relative of Pendegayosh's allegedly told an investigator that they believed Weyaus may have been involved in the disappearance.

Charges say Weyaus had been seen several times recently with an unusually heavy storage container and driving a white Saturn.

Shortly after the tote was discovered, an investigator driving to the scene observed a white Saturn, like the one associated with Weyaus, heading in the same direction. The driver refused to pull over for the investigator and allegedly accelerated away at a high rate of speed.

Law enforcement later located the white Saturn at a rural property with several buildings near Southport Road in Mille Lacs County. Police say a resident of the property told officers the Saturn had been driven by Weyaus.

Officers arrested Weyaus, who had been hiding in one of the buildings on the property and recovered two duffel bags containing items including a hammer, a hacksaw and industrial tape consistent with the tape on the tote.

Investigators found a number of items pertaining to the investigation in the trash of a residence Weyaus had been staying at, including pieces of carpet with what appeared to be blood stains on them and Pendegayosh's identification card cut into two pieces.

Inside the Saturn, police say they discovered a spent shotgun shell. Pendegayosh's throat area contained "several pellets of a type found in buckshot shotgun shells."