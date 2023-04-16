Several injured in Northfield deck collapse
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Multiple people were hurt Saturday night after a deck collapse at a southern Minnesota home.
Northfield police say there were around a dozen people on the deck when it failed at about 8:30 p.m. Several people reported being trapped after falling about 7 feet.
Emergency responders found one person with a compound leg fracture, and others were burned by a grill that was on the deck. Several people were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Investigators say the deck separated from the house and collapsed inward toward it.
