Several injured in Northfield deck collapse

By WCCO Staff

NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Multiple people were hurt Saturday night after a deck collapse at a southern Minnesota home.

Northfield police say there were around a dozen people on the deck when it failed at about 8:30 p.m. Several people reported being trapped after falling about 7 feet.

Emergency responders found one person with a compound leg fracture, and others were burned by a grill that was on the deck. Several people were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Investigators say the deck separated from the house and collapsed inward toward it.

First published on April 16, 2023

