Sen. Tina Smith hospitalized in Washington D.C. after not feeling well, staff says

Staff for Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota say she has been hospitalized after she started not feeling well while working at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Smith went to the hospital for a more thorough examination at the recommendation of the Capitol physician, a post on the senator's X account details.

Sen. Tina Smith listens as Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images

Smith's staff says she is being kept overnight at the hospital for observation "out of an abundance of caution," and she expects to be back at work "very soon."

This is a developing story and will be updated.