Sen. Tina Smith hospitalized in Washington D.C. after not feeling well, staff says

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

U.S. Senator Tina Smith hospitalized in Washington D.C.
U.S. Senator Tina Smith hospitalized in Washington D.C. 00:24

Staff for Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota say she has been hospitalized after she started not feeling well while working at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Smith went to the hospital for a more thorough examination at the recommendation of the Capitol physician, a post on the senator's X account details.

Sen. Tina Smith listens as Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Tina Smith listens as Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters following the weekly Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.  Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images

Smith's staff says she is being kept overnight at the hospital for observation "out of an abundance of caution," and she expects to be back at work "very soon."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

