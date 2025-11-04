Pennsylvania attorney general joins coalition asking congressional leaders to define "hemp"

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday has teamed up with a bipartisan group of colleagues in other states, asking Congress to clarify the definition of hemp in hopes of preventing products that are extremely potent with THC from getting into the wrong hands.

"I think it's really important for parents to be aware that these products are out there and easily accessible by children and teenagers," said Dr. Joseph Aracri, the chair of pediatrics for the Allegheny Health Network Pediatric Institute.

He said products containing THC derived from the hemp plant are legal, despite having THC in them, and they're sold in places like convenience stores and gas stations. The problem is that they're not regulated and are attractive to children.

"They have very fancy products, very fancy packaging, very bright, cartoon-like, very appealing to children," Aracri said.

It's why Sunday, along with 38 other attorneys general, sent a letter to congressional committee leaders urging them to tighten the definition of hemp and prevent the sale of the products that contain synthetic cannabinoids like Delta-8. Sunday said many times these products are more potent than marijuana and that they have "flooded" the market because of a gap in the language of the 2018 Farm Bill.

"Because of the way that the product looks, if it gets in the hands of a young child, you know there's always a risk of poisoning, and overdose, which could end up having the kids end up in the emergency room," Aracri said.

Aracri said products containing THC, no matter the amount, can cause development to cognitive delay in the brain in teens. They can also increase heart rate, blood pressure, and anxiety in children, and can cause those with asthma to have more attacks. He encourages parents to talk to their children about these products.

"You need to have that open conversation that these are just not fun products and products that make you feel like you're doing something you shouldn't be doing, but they really have consequences to them," Aracri said.

He hopes Congress takes action that he feels could protect our youth.

"It'd be nice to have it regulated. It'd be nice to have these products maybe even have an age limit or out of the reach of children and teenagers," Aracri said.

You can read the full letter here.