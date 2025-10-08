Senate confirms Daniel Rosen as U.S. attorney for Minnesota

Minnesota has a new U.S. attorney. On Tuesday, the Senate approved President Trump's nominee, Daniel Rosen.

Rosen is a Minnesota native and graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School.

He comes with 30 years of experience as a commercial litigator at the federal and state levels.

"We are confident that Mr. Rosen will fight to protect Minnesotans, and their hard-earned tax dollars, from the scourge of crime and fraud we've seen in our state," Majority Whip Tom Emmer said.

Daniel Rosen University of Minnesota

Minnesota Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar voted against the bloc of more than 100 nominations that included Rosen.

"Senator Smith voted no on this group because she's concerned too many Trump nominees put loyalty to him ahead of service to the American people," Smith's office said. "She hopes Rosen proves different and serves all Minnesotans with fairness."

Rosen's predecessor Andrew Luger resigned earlier this year. Lisa Kirkpatrick and Joseph Thompson served as acting U.S. attorneys in the interim.