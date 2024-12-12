Andrew Luger reflects on time as U.S. attorney in Minnesota before leaving office

MINNEAPOLIS — The top federal law enforcement officer in Minnesota is stepping down in a matter of weeks.

The new president will choose U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger's replacement.

Luger sat down with WCCO's Reg Chapman to reflect on the work he's done to put gang members behind bars.

"There was a sense of — in this community from community leaders and law enforcement that we really needed to step up on violent crime," Luger said.

Luger's second run as top prosecutor in the state of Minnesota came with a vision to launch a violent crime initiative.

He brought community and law enforcement leaders together.

"Law enforcement was hungry for leadership and direction, particularly on carjackings, guns and gangs. And then the fentanyl came along very quickly after that, the need to address fentanyl," Luger said. "Community leaders were hungry for and completely on board with an approach that would have immediate consequences for the level of violence."

His vision: to use the RICO Act— Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization — to take down organized crime and prosecute gang members.

Luger and his team built cases against Minneapolis street gangs. Fifty-six defendants have been arrested and charged and so far 25 have been convicted. He believes the assault against violent crime will continue once he steps down.

"2025 is pretty well baked in. We have a series of trials against the Highs coming up followed by trials against the Lows. Those are the indictments that we brought where the defendants are mostly waiting to go to trial," Luger said.

Luger also inherited the largest pandemic fraud case in the county. He charged 70 people in what has come to be known as the Feeding Our Future case. Trials of those charged will also continue into 2025.

"Being able to look community leaders in the eye and say, 'We are doing what you told us you need to do,' I'm really proud of that," Luger said. "It's always tough to leave a job you love but I feel like I'm leaving this office well-poised to take on the challenges that we have now and the challenges that are coming and I look forward to watching my successor succeed."

Luger says he will return to private life but can't talk about what's next for him. He says he hopes to be involved in the community in ways that make a difference.