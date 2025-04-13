Teen run over by car while playing "Nerf Wars" in central Minnesota, police say

Police in central Minnesota say teens were playing a popular game when a car ran over one of them Saturday afternoon.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department says a group of high schoolers were playing "Nerf Wars" near South Side Park shortly before 3 p.m. when a 16-year-old boy's friend drove a vehicle over him. The boy had been hiding on the ground next to the vehicle at the time of the accident.

A passerby treated the boy at the scene before he was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police advise parents to stop playing the game "before there is a fatality." Additionally, they warned some of the activities involved in "Nerf Wars" could be "considered at minimum a crime of disorderly conduct."

Two teenage boys were killed in a crash in Lakeville while playing the game nearly 10 years ago. A year later, two bystanders were injured in New Hope after students playing the game caused a crash.

Last year, Eden Prairie police issued a warning about teens participating in "Nerf Wars" after receiving nearly a dozen calls from concerned residents.