Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen run over by car while playing "Nerf Wars" in central Minnesota, police say

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of April 13, 2025
WCCO digital update: Morning of April 13, 2025 01:14

Police in central Minnesota say teens were playing a popular game when a car ran over one of them Saturday afternoon.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department says a group of high schoolers were playing "Nerf Wars" near South Side Park shortly before 3 p.m. when a 16-year-old boy's friend drove a vehicle over him. The boy had been hiding on the ground next to the vehicle at the time of the accident.

A passerby treated the boy at the scene before he was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police advise parents to stop playing the game "before there is a fatality." Additionally, they warned some of the activities involved in "Nerf Wars" could be "considered at minimum a crime of disorderly conduct."

Two teenage boys were killed in a crash in Lakeville while playing the game nearly 10 years ago. A year later, two bystanders were injured in New Hope after students playing the game caused a crash.

Last year, Eden Prairie police issued a warning about teens participating in "Nerf Wars" after receiving nearly a dozen calls from concerned residents.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.