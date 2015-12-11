Sheriff: Teens Involved In Fatal Lakeville Crash Were Playing Nerf Wars

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Lakeville High School teenagers who were involved in a rollover crash Friday were playing "Nerf Wars," the Dakota County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

On Friday afternoon, Alex Hughes, 17, Mason Kohlbeck, 18, Johnny Price, 18 and Jake Flynn, 17, were driving when their truck rolled on 225th Street West near Dodd Road.

Flynn and Price were both killed.

"This crash has had a huge impact on the community," Lt. Tiffani Schweigart of the Minnesota State Patrol said. "I would expect thousands of families are feeling the loss of these two young men."

Hughes, the driver, and Kohlbeck were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. Kohlbeck was released. Hughes remains in critical condition.

Only one of the four students -- Kohlbeck -- was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the sheriff, witnesses said the teens were a part of the game. Nerf guns were also found on the scene.

While it is unclear the state of the game at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said it was the reason the four boys were together in the car.