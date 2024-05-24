Police issue warning for students playing "Nerf Wars" southwest of Twin Cities

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Police in Eden Prairie have issued a warning after receiving multiple calls about students playing "Nerf Wars."

According to police, students at Eden Prairie High School have been playing the game, which involves forming teams and shooting at each other with Nerf guns to eliminate competitors.

Police say the game can become dangerous when those playing it make reckless choices.

The police department has received at least 11 calls from residents concerned about students playing the game. Some of those reports include players blocking cars in parking lots, impeding traffic and dangerous driver.

"Participants engrossed in a game of Nerf Wars often find themselves driving recklessly, forgetting to use seat belts, driving at dangerous speeds and disregarding traffic laws," police said in a news release. "In the past few years, police in the metro area have responded to numerous Nerf War-related calls including motor vehicle accidents with injuries, property damage, suspicious activity and disorderly conduct."

Nine years ago, two teenage boys were killed in a crash in Lakeville while playing the game. A year later, two bystanders were injured in New Hope after students playing the game caused a crash.

Eden Prairie police released a list of safety tips for those participating in the game:

Never play the game in or near a moving vehicle, whether as a driver or passenger.

Use caution when playing on public property or in neighborhoods, and be respectful of others who are using public spaces.

Stick to using brightly colored Nerf guns that are obviously not real firearms – never use replica guns in public places.

If you encounter police while in possession of a Nerf-type gun, put it down immediately and follow the officers' instructions.

Eden Prairie is located about 17 miles southwest of Minneapolis.