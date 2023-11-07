Volunteers step up after "Grinch" cuts 90% of light strands at Sartell's Country Lights Festival

SARTELL, Minn. — A Minnesota community is stepping up after "the Grinch" tried to get in the way of a sparkling celebration.

The Country Lights Festival covers 33 acres in Sartell during the month of December.

Last week, organizers discovered someone snipped almost all the lights volunteers worked hard to set up. That put them behind schedule to be ready for opening day on Dec. 1.

Country Lights Festival/Facebook

They asked for help on social media, and Minnesotans answered. Volunteers showed up Monday to help get back on track. The festival will need more help later this week.

Anyone with information on who targeted the festival is asked to contact the Sartell Police Department.

