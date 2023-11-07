Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Volunteers step up after "Grinch" cuts 90% of light strands at Sartell's Country Lights Festival

By Steve Swanson, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Nov. 7, 2023
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Nov. 7, 2023 01:31

SARTELL, Minn. — A Minnesota community is stepping up after "the Grinch" tried to get in the way of a sparkling celebration. 

The Country Lights Festival covers 33 acres in Sartell during the month of December. 

Last week, organizers discovered someone snipped almost all the lights volunteers worked hard to set up. That put them behind schedule to be ready for opening day on Dec. 1.   

sartell.jpg
Country Lights Festival/Facebook

They asked for help on social media, and Minnesotans answered. Volunteers showed up Monday to help get back on track. The festival will need more help later this week.

Anyone with information on who targeted the festival is asked to contact the Sartell Police Department.

MORE NEWS: Garth Brooks' new album features song called "St. Paul/Minneapolis (A True Story)"

First published on November 7, 2023 / 9:48 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.