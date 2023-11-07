Garth Brooks' new album features song called "St. Paul/Minneapolis (A True Story)"

MINNEAPOLIS — Iconic country artist Garth Brooks isn't a stranger to Minnesota. In fact, he now has a song inspired by an encounter in the Twin Cities.

Brooks' newly-released 14th studio album called "Time Traveler" features a song called "St. Paul/Minneapolis (A True Story)."

In an interview with Billboard, Brooks said the song is indeed a true story and is about a random encounter with a woman in the Twin Cities.

"I love it when music reflects real life," Brooks said during an interview celebrating the album release.

Brooks previewed the song on his Facebook page in October. He begins the song just after the 15:30 mark.

"It was St. Paul/Minneapolis, just up the street from where we played. When a stranger brought a happiness I think about most every day," the lyrics read in part. "Because life is hard and sometimes harder, and you were easy as a smile."

After the short performance, Brooks said it was "one of the coolest days of my life." He told Billboard that he'd love to run into the woman again for that "easy feeling" she inspired.

It's not clear when the encounter happened, but Brooks played two nights of sold-out shows at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019.

"You ask any artist, where your stuff is accepted and loved, that's where you want to play," Brooks said at the time. "And this place has been that place for me since the start of my career, which I don't get because I'm not from here, I don't dress like anybody here, but everyone's been real nice to me."

As of Tuesday, the "Time Traveler" album is available in a seven-disc Limited Series boxed set at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's.

