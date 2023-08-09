14 fire crews battle raging house fire near Jordan
SAN FRANCISCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – It took 14 fire crews to tackle some huge flames Sunday night southwest of the Twin Cities.
A fire broke out in a home in San Francisco Township, near Jordan in Carver County.
MORE NEWS: Family of pilot killed in Minnesota cropduster crash says he died doing what he loved
The Carver Fire Department says since this was a rural area, they needed to haul water in from elsewhere.
Investigators have not said whether anyone was inside the home at the time, or whether anyone is hurt.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.