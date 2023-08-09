Watch CBS News
14 fire crews battle raging house fire near Jordan

By WCCO Staff

SAN FRANCISCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – It took 14 fire crews to tackle some huge flames Sunday night southwest of the Twin Cities.

A fire broke out in a home in San Francisco Township, near Jordan in Carver County.

10p-vo-carver-co-fire-wcco3u7k.jpg
West Metro Fire Photography

The Carver Fire Department says since this was a rural area, they needed to haul water in from elsewhere. 

Investigators have not said whether anyone was inside the home at the time, or whether anyone is hurt. 

First published on August 8, 2023 / 9:11 PM

