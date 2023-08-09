14 fire crews battle raging house fire near Jordan

SAN FRANCISCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – It took 14 fire crews to tackle some huge flames Sunday night southwest of the Twin Cities.

A fire broke out in a home in San Francisco Township, near Jordan in Carver County.

West Metro Fire Photography

The Carver Fire Department says since this was a rural area, they needed to haul water in from elsewhere.

Investigators have not said whether anyone was inside the home at the time, or whether anyone is hurt.