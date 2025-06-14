Minnesota United's five-match unbeaten run ends after 4-2 loss to San Diego

Anders Dreyer scored a goal in each half and Milan Iloski scored two goals late to rally expansion side San Diego FC to a 4-2 victory over Minnesota United, which saw a five-match unbeaten run end on Saturday night.

Minnesota United (8-4-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute on an own goal by San Diego defender Christopher McVey.

San Diego (10-5-3) answered with a spectacular goal by Dreyer from near midfield three minutes later to tie it 1-1. It was the seventh goal for Dreyer in his first season in the league.

Minnesota United took a 2-1 lead into halftime when Kelvin Yeboah scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box for his fifth goal this season and his 12th in 26 career appearances.

San Diego drew even on another goal by Dreyer — this time on a penalty kick in the 66th minute. The PK was awarded after a foul on Minnesota United defender Anthony Markanich.

Iloski, who subbed in to begin the second half, added the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute before adding some insurance two minutes into stoppage. All four of Iloski's goals have come this season. He has never started in 13 career appearances — 11 this season. Dreyer collected his ninth assist in his first season in the league on Iloski's first goal.

CJ dos Santos stopped five shots in goal for San Diego.

Wessel Speel finished with four saves for Minnesota United in his league debut.

San Diego moves into second place in the Western Conference — three points in front of the Portland Timbers and Minnesota United and two behind the front-running Vancouver Whitecaps

Both teams return to league play on June 25 when Minnesota United hosts the Houston Dynamo and San Diego travels to play the Whitecaps.