Salvation Army sees 33% increase in demand for toy donations this holiday season

At the Salvation Army North Division headquarters in Roseville, Minnesota, volunteers have been busy collecting and sorting toys and clothes for families in need.

They often come from small, grassroots drives held by Twin Cities businesses, schools, churches, and individuals.

The Salvation Army says it needs enough toys for about 6,000 families in the Twin Cities this Christmas — a 33% increase from last year.

But the demand goes far beyond toys.

"There's certain resources that are down for food, for housing. Certain safety nets have been reduced, and so we are seeing increased numbers in our food shelves around the region, as well as requests for support such as rent assistance," said Lt. Colonel Randall Polsley, Salvation Army Northern Division commander.

To help meet the growing need, the Salvation Army has announced a $500,000 donation match thanks largely to a grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, meaning every dollar given right now is doubled.

Leaders say the timing is critical.

"We raise about 70% of all donations in these couple of months, and these last two weeks are absolutely critical," said Polsley.

Right now, the Salvation Army says it's just under halfway to its fundraising target with only days left in the holiday season.

But the work continues from the warehouse to the bell ringers beside bright red kettles to be able to serve anyone in need now and in the future.

"There's so much uncertainty in our community but at the end of the day, I have so much confidence in our neighbors. Minnesotans are wonderfully generous and supportive. I'm confident we'll reach that goal," said Polsley.

The $500,000 match campaign runs through Dec. 31.

You can donate online, by phone, mail, or at a red kettle.