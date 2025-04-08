Amid homelessness, Hutchinson couple working to turn their motel into affordable housing

As Minneapolis officials say that fewer people there are experiencing homelessness compared to last year, some in rural parts of the state say that homelessness is affecting areas well outside the metro area.

Kelly Bestul, who runs motels in Hutchinson with her husband Rick, says the homeless problem is bigger than most people realize.

"On a rural level, it is here," she said. "They tent in the summer. They come here in the winter."

Bestul says 80% of her tenants would be homeless if they didn't stay at their motel. They live there on short-term extended stays for roughly $300 a week, which many of them still need help coming up with.

"This just works for them because they've had other houses, but they end up not being able to take care of them or don't know how to pay all the bills," Bestul said. "This is one-and-done because all the utilities are included."

The Bestuls are working to convert their motels into affordable housing, modeled after how some hotels were used during the pandemic.

"I really want to show people – (and) my husband's the same way – life doesn't have to be this deep and hard," Bestul said. "Yes, it's an uphill climb, but it's possible."

A nonprofit called Housing Options in McLeod for Emergency Shelter estimates that 250 McLeod County families find themselves homeless, or close to it, every year.

The Bestuls feel they're making a difference, but they have strict rules at their motels. If a guest is found with drugs, they're gone. Visitors also have to be pre-approved.

It's a big challenge, but Bestul says they have the drive and the heart to take it on.

"[Our guests] want to find a way out," she said. "I just want to be that upbeat person saying, 'You can do it,' and put people here."