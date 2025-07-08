Ruck's Meat Processing recalls sausage products due to possible bacteria contamination

Manny Collins’ father arrested in son’s death, and more headlines

A Minnesota meat processing plant is voluntarily recalling multiple products that may be contaminated with bacteria that can cause a "potentially serious disease," the state agriculture department said.

The products are ready-to-eat sausages under the Ruck's Meat Processing and Tollefson Family Pork brands. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture said they may contain the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause listeriosis.

The products are Tollefson Family Pork's Homestyle Wieners, Smoked Polish Sausage with Cheddar Cheese and No Sugar Added Homestyle Wieners, as well as Ruck's Meat Processing's Cheese Polish Sausage.

Their packaging bears the establishment number 8921 and has a packed-on date of June 25, 2025.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

No illnesses have been reported. If you purchased any of these products, you should throw them away or return them to the store, officials said. Anyone with questions can call Ruck's at 952-873-2848.

Signs of listeriosis include fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. It rarely affects healthy people, officials said, but can be fatal for older people, infants and the immunocompromised.