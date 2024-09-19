Watch CBS News
Roseville Area High School lockdown prompted by reported weapon has been lifted

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A lockdown at Roseville Area High School — initiated due to a possible weapon threat — has been lifted.

According to the Roseville Area School District, there were reports of a student possessing a weapon and the school was locked down Thursday. Police were dispatched to the school and no injuries were reported.

Later, the school district confirmed that the lockdown had been lifted and no weapon was found.

"The Roseville Police Department will remain on site for the remainder of the school day," the school district said. "We will provide additional information in partnership with the police department when available."

WCCO has reached out to the police department for additional information, but has yet to hear back

