District 196 closes all high schools Tuesday due to "potential threats"

A school district covering multiple southern Twin Cities suburbs has canceled all high school classes on Tuesday due to threats.

Independent School District 196, which covers Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan and parts of surrounding communities, said it received "notification of potential threats" and is closing its high schools "out of an abundance of caution."

"We are acting with safety as our first priority to cancel schools today to allow law enforcement to fully investigate the situation," the district said.

Any students who were already at school were "being dismissed in an orderly fashion," the district said, with buses available to return students home.

The district has four high schools: Apple Valley, Eagan, Rosemount and Eastview, as well as the School of Environmental Studies, which is a magnet school for juniors and seniors.

