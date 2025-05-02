From criminal to college graduate: here's how a Minnesota man changed his life

Here's how a Minnesota man went from career criminal, to college graduate

Rolando Ruiz is celebrating the most important day of his life, so far.

"I feel like I got another chance at life because this isn't the end, it's the beginning," said Ruiz.

A new beginning for a man who entered the world behind bars.

Ruiz was born at Shakopee Women's prison.

As a teen, his lifestyle of drugs and crimes led him to juvenile detention and, eventually, prison.

It wasn't until a judge in Scott County referred him to the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge that he was able to make a real change.

"I was just getting out of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, just started my life over and was facing 130 months in prison because of my extensive criminal history," said Ruiz.

But this time, he had a mentor and father figure in former police officer, lawyer and current appeals court judge Kevin Ross.

"I saw in him already a passion to turn his life around," said Ross.

That passion led to the chance of a lifetime.

In 2021, Ruiz became the first recipient of the George Floyd Scholarship at North Central University.

"Got into North Central, it was the beginning of a journey. To be honest, I didn't think that I was going to make it," said Ruiz. "I didn't think that I was built for it but God had different plans. It turns out, I wasn't built for it, but he built me up to be made for it."

Ruiz took his story on the road, speaking to youth groups, organizations, anyone who would listen.

"I find power in people finding the message in my story," he said.

He has now changed the trajectory of the lives of hundreds of young people, something he says is a path that was chosen for him.

"I'm feeling thankful, grateful, excited, but also feel a sense of accountability and responsibility because I know all the hard work that went into it. There are people who are watching me, and I can't fail," Ruiz said.

With family and close friends in attendance, Ruiz accomplished what he set out to do.

He hopes his life story is a lesson for anyone who is struggling.

"You can't get help around the same environment that hurt you. Step outside your environment, ask questions, reach out to people you will find out just how much help there is," said Ruiz.

Ruiz is a new homeowner and works as a consultant for an athletic performance brand.

He hopes to continue working with young people to better their lives.