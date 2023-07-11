Watch CBS News
Local News

Rochester PD: Missing man Wade Gordon Jr. was last seen leaving job on foot

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 11, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 11, 2023 01:18

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Rochester police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing after leaving his job last week.

According to police, Wade Gordon Jr., 39, of Rochester left his job in Byron at Ornua Ingredients on Friday and hasn't been seen since. His family insists this is not normal behavior for him.

MORE NEWS: Dpree Robinson sentenced to over 37 years in shooting death of Trinity Ottoson-Smith

Police say surveillance footage shows him leaving his work on foot and leaving his SUV outside the business.

wade-gordon.jpg
Wade Gordon Jr. Rochester police

Gordon is described as 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rochester police at 507-328-2898. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 1:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.