Rochester PD: Missing man Wade Gordon Jr. was last seen leaving job on foot

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Rochester police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing after leaving his job last week.

According to police, Wade Gordon Jr., 39, of Rochester left his job in Byron at Ornua Ingredients on Friday and hasn't been seen since. His family insists this is not normal behavior for him.

Police say surveillance footage shows him leaving his work on foot and leaving his SUV outside the business.

Wade Gordon Jr. Rochester police

Gordon is described as 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rochester police at 507-328-2898.