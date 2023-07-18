Watch CBS News
Deputies find man's body near Byron City Hall

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BYRON, Minn. – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Monday near a southern Minnesota city hall.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says someone reported hearing "suspicious noises" around Byron City Hall. Deputies searched the area and found a man's body.

The Southeast Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office is assisting the sheriff's office in its investigation, and will release the man's name and his official cause of death at a later time.

Byron is about 10 miles west of Rochester.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 7:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

