Deputies find man's body near Byron City Hall

BYRON, Minn. – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Monday near a southern Minnesota city hall.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says someone reported hearing "suspicious noises" around Byron City Hall. Deputies searched the area and found a man's body.

The Southeast Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office is assisting the sheriff's office in its investigation, and will release the man's name and his official cause of death at a later time.

Byron is about 10 miles west of Rochester.