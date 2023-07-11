Dpree Robinson sentenced to over 37 years in shooting death of Trinity Ottoson-Smith

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to over 37 years in prison for fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl who was jumping on a trampoline in north Minneapolis two years ago.

On Tuesday morning, Dpree Robinson was sentenced to 450 months - or 37.5 years in prison - in Trinity Ottoson-Smith's death. Robinson entered the guilty plea earlier this year to second-degree murder, but then tried to withdraw it. In his sentence, he was given credit for 504 days served.

Ottoson-Smith was jumping on a trampoline with friends at a birthday party when she was struck by a stray bullet in May of 2021. She died 12 days later in the hospital.

Trinity Smith Raishawn Smith

For nearly a year, authorities were not able to charge anyone in connection with her death. But a break came early last year when Robinson's friend told police he had admitted to being in a shootout with rival gang members. Robinson told his friend he saw that a girl had been shot, and he was "confused. He didn't know if it was them, or it could have been him," the complaint states.

The complaint says Robinson may have purchased a suspect vehicle - which was captured on surveillance video - three days before the shooting. Robinson's cell phone records also tied him to the area on the day of the shooting, the complaint said.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty released a statement following Robinson's sentencing:

"No family should be forced to endure all that Trinity's family has these past two years. After losing Trinity in a devastating, senseless act of gun violence, they have faced multiple delays getting legal closure on the criminal case against the person responsible for this tragedy. I hope today's sentencing helps them move forward focused on the positive memories they have of her too-short life. "Trinity's murder was no accident. Mr. Robinson was intent on killing that sunny, spring day and that is what he did. We cannot allow the killing to continue, we all must do more to end the violence. Our office will continue to prioritize the prosecution of violent crime but simply waiting for more victims and prosecuting criminal cases is not enough. We are also committed to working with the community and at all levels to help get guns off the street and protect those not yet harmed."