2 in custody after injuring employee during attempted theft at Rochester AT&T store, police say

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Two people were arrested Tuesday after attempting to steal phones and injuring an employee with a knife at an AT&T store in southern Minnesota, police said.

The Rochester Police Department said its officers responded to the store on Crossroads Drive Southwest just before 8:30 p.m.

Two people entered the store and tried to steal multiple phones before getting into a tussle with an employee, police said.

The employee was cut during the fight, and officers later recovered a knife, according to police. The worker was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The two suspects, ages 26 and 20, ran from the store, but police chased them down and arrested them. Police said they will face aggravated robbery charges.