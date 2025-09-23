Teen pleads guilty to role in assault on player at Twin Cities high school basketball game

Minnesota breaks with federal guidance on COVID vaccines, and more headlines

A 19-year-old man charged in connection with an assault during a Twin Cities high school basketball game in January has pleaded guilty.

Ayub Ali entered a petition to plead guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree riot on Monday, court documents show.

Four others between the ages of 16 and 19 were also charged in the assault that took place at Robbinsdale Cooper High School during a game against Fridley High School on Jan. 28.

According to the criminal complaint, Ali, Yahya Khanyare, Dursa Mohamed and two others drove to the game together, brought weapons into the gym and attacked the victim, who was sitting on the visiting team's bench.

Charges say Khanyare hit the victim with a tire iron, while others punched and tried to stab the boy. Ali allegedly served as a lookout during the attack.

After the assault, the five suspects tried to flee in their vehicle, with Mohamed as the driver, according to the complaint. The vehicle crashed and all five were arrested.

So far, only one other suspect has been convicted in the assault. Mohamed pleaded guilty to second-degree riot and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in April and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

Ali's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13.