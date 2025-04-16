Man, 18, pleads guilty to role in assault on teen at Twin Cities school basketball game

The first of five defendants charged in connection with an assault during a Twin Cities high school basketball game has pleaded guilty.

Dursa Mohamed, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree riot and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle for the assault that took place at Robbinsdale Cooper High School during a game against Fridley High School on Jan. 28.

Four others between the ages of 16 and 19 are also facing charges of second-degree assault and second-degree riot.

According to the criminal complaint, Yahya Khanyare, Ayub Ali, Mohamed and two others drove to the game together, brought weapons into the gym and attacked the victim, who was sitting on the visiting team's bench.

The complaint states Khanyare hit the victim with a tire iron, while others punched and tried to stab the boy. Ali allegedly served as a lookout during the attack.

After the assault, the five suspects tried to flee in their vehicle, with Mohamed as the driver, according to the complaint. The vehicle crashed and all five were arrested.

Mohamed's sentencing is scheduled for June 5.

