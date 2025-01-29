5 arrested after assault at high school basketball game in New Hope

5 arrested in assault on teen at Twin Cities high school basketball game, police say

NEW HOPE, Minn. — Three men and two boys were arrested after an assault on a teenager at a high school basketball game Tuesday night, police said.

Just after 7 p.m., school resource officers who were at Robbinsdale Cooper High School for a game against Fridley responded to an assault, according to the New Hope Police Department.

The victim — a 17-year-old boy — was found on the side of the court and helped by paramedics and police.

Officers got a description of the suspects, their vehicle and the weapons used, the department said. A New Hope officer found the vehicle and pursued it until it left the roadway.

Police said five people were taken into custody and "evidence was recovered."

"This incident was not random," the department said. "School affiliations of those involved are unclear at this time."

The assault is being investigated.