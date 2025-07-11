Major road closures scheduled across Twin Cities this weekend

Those traveling around the Twin Cities this summer weekend should be ready to come up against some road closures. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is notifying commuters of a few new ones.

Among the closures is one along Interstate 694 West, between Lexington Avenue in Shoreview and Minnesota Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center. This closure is so that maintenance crews can inspect and repair bridge decks, repair pavement, remove vegetation and repair storm sewer drainage and lighting. These closures are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m Friday.

Also scheduled for a closure is Interstate 94 East between Highway 280 and Interstate 35E, the stretch connecting Minneapolis with St. Paul. There will also be a closure along northbound I-35E in St. Paul, between I-94 down to Interstate 494. These St. Paul closures are scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Over on the other, western side of the metro area, MnDOT says to expect closures in ensuing weeks there as well. One of them will involve crews breaking ground on a major overhaul of Interstate 394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis. There is also expected work being done at the Louisiana Avenue exit.

MnDOT officials acknowledged the headaches summer road construction can yield, but insisted that these are necessary projects.

"We definitely understand the frustration. And I sit in the traffic, too, and can be frustrated, too. But you've just got to look at the end goal," MnDOT director of construction Tim Nelson said.

The I-394 project is likely to stretch for potentially the next three summers, MnDOT said.