Twin Cities drivers deal with delays with several major roadways under construction this summer

Several highways and interstates across the Twin Cities metro are all under construction at the same time.

"Every time I want to back out to my hometown in Hutchinson, 494 is shut down," said Alex Hall of Inver Grove Heights.

Hall says those longer trips and his daily commute to work in Minneapolis are a huge hassle due to multiple road projects.

"It feels like we're down to two lanes almost everywhere I want to go in the cities, and I want to know why," said Hall.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) released the following statement about construction:

"We understand the significant impact road construction can have on travelers and those who live near the construction activity. We work closely with our partners and the public to minimize disruptions both before and during construction, while balancing those impacts with completion of the critical infrastructure improvements that are needed. With the short and not always predictable construction season here in Minnesota, getting project work completed before the snow and frigid temperatures arrive is essential to ensuring we are maintaining a safe and reliable transportation system for everyone. We intentionally delayed the start of I-394 work to reduce overlap with impacts associated with the I-94 project between Highway 55 and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis. Once complete, travelers will see smoother roads, better lighting, safer ramps, and improved pedestrian access. We appreciate the public's patience and ask them to please keep themselves and our construction workers safe this season by slowing down in work zones and staying focused on the road to make sure everyone can get home safely at the end of each day."

MnDOT has 180 road and bridge projects, and 51 other infrastructure improvements planned this year — more than usual.

According to its website, a total of 52 projects are listed as current construction in the Twin Cities Metro District.

Next Monday, MnDOT begins a new bridge and pavement repair project on Interstate 394 and Interstate 94 on the west end of downtown.

It overlaps with bridge repairs on I-94 that have squeezed traffic down to two lanes across the Mississippi River and created big backups since May.

This adds to the misery for drivers on I-94 and I-494, Highways 10 in Ramsey, 61 in St. Paul and 52 in Inver Grove Heights.

As for using an alternate route, Highway 55 would normally work, but it will also be under construction.

Hall says there has to be a better way.

"If we could somehow step it out so that maybe only one of the major roads are being worked on at a time," he said.

You can find all the projects by MnDOT by clicking here.