Watch CBS News
Local News

Report of gunfire at Target Center prompts large police response

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Police respond to report of gunfire at Target Center
Police respond to report of gunfire at Target Center 00:53

MINNEAPOLIS -- A report of gunfire at the Target Center caused a large police response Saturday night during the Minnesota high school boys basketball tournament.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it received a report of possible shots fired inside the Target Center just before 9 p.m.

MPD worked with security and confirmed no shots were fired. They were unable to confirm the presence of a gun.

fshs7clxgaehenc.jpg
CBS

Police say a fight did occur inside the concourse which law enforcement quickly got under control.

Officers remained in and around the Target Center and the skyways throughout the end of the game to ensure a safe exit for everyone.

It is unclear what led to the original disturbance.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 10:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.