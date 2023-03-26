Report of gunfire at Target Center prompts large police response
MINNEAPOLIS -- A report of gunfire at the Target Center caused a large police response Saturday night during the Minnesota high school boys basketball tournament.
The Minneapolis Police Department says it received a report of possible shots fired inside the Target Center just before 9 p.m.
MPD worked with security and confirmed no shots were fired. They were unable to confirm the presence of a gun.
Police say a fight did occur inside the concourse which law enforcement quickly got under control.
Officers remained in and around the Target Center and the skyways throughout the end of the game to ensure a safe exit for everyone.
It is unclear what led to the original disturbance.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.