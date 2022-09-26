Rep. Angie Craig stresses abortion rights in 2nd District race against Tyler Kistner

MINNEAPOLIS -- The most closely-watched congressional race in Minnesota is the contest between Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.

The district is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. And it's one of only a handful of seats that will determine who will control the U.S. House.

While Kistner has stressed issues like the economy and inflation, Craig is stressing her recent endorsement by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and abortion rights.

Craig was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

"My opponent Tyler Kistner has been all over the place since Roe v. Wade was overturned. He has said he's 100-percent pro-life," she said.

WCCO's Esme Murphy pointed out Kistner said this a couple of years ago.

"That's right, he took it off his website and he did say just last weekend that he thought that Lindsey Graham's bill - which would outlaw abortion after 15 weeks and put doctors in prison - look like a reasonable approach," Craig continued.

Kistner will be a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning on Oct. 2. Craig beat Kistner last time around. And in a year that is supposed to be good for Republican candidates across the country, Kistner and the Minnesota GOP think this race is within their grasp.

