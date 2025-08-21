Man accused of sexually assaulting children at southern Minnesota day care

A 62-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting multiple children at a southern Minnesota day care.

Charges say the man from Sacred Heart, Minnesota, comes to the day care in Renville County for lunch and will sit with the older children while staff put the younger children down for naps.

One victim, a 9-year-old, told investigators that children would sit on his lap while they read and that while she had been sitting on his lap, he began to touch their "groin area," according to the criminal complaint. The victim added that the behavior had been going on for about a year, and that if they moved the man's hand away, he would "say, 'hey' or make a weird face." They reported that the last time it happened was on Aug. 13.

When law enforcement spoke with the man, charges say he admitted to touching three children at the day care inappropriately — all of them under 14 years old. He told police the touching started in January, but claimed it was an "accident." The criminal complaint states the behavior occurred two to three times a week.

Charges say when he was asked why he touches the children, the man said "he hasn't had sex in a long time," and he did it because he had "access."

The man also allegedly admitted he understands the touching is wrong, but does it anyway, according to court documents.

A complaint filed in Renville County shows the man was charged on Tuesday with three counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

If convicted, the man could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.