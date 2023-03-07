Recipe: Blackened Salmon

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian, Melissa Jaeger, shared this salmon recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Blackened Salmon

Serves 2

All you need:



Blackened Salmon:

2 (4 oz each) skinless salmon fillets, 1⁄2-to-1-inch-thick 1 - 2 tsp blackened seasoning

Hy-Vee canola oil no-stick spray

Lime zest, for garnish

Lime wedges, for garnish

Avocado-Tomato Salad:

2 cups lightly packed spring mix

1 avocado, seeded, peeled and cut into wedges

1⁄2 cup halved Hy-Vee grape tomatoes

2 tbsp Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped red onions

1⁄4 cup Hy-Vee Select white balsamic and honey vinaigrette

All you do:

1. Pat salmon dry. Coat top of each salmon fillet with 1⁄2 to 1 teaspoon blackened seasoning.

2. Set air fryer to 400°F. Lightly spray basket with canola oil. Set salmon fillets in basket, seasoning

side up. Cook salmon in air fryer for 12 minutes or until fillets have reached 145°F. Garnish

salmon with lime zest and lime wedges, if desired. Serve with Avocado-Tomato Salad.

3. Avocado-Tomato Salad: Toss together spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes and red onions in a

medium bowl. Just before serving, toss with Hy-Vee Select white balsamic and honey vinaigrette. Divide between two serving bowls and serve with Blackened Salmon.



Recipe adapted from: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/blackened-salmon-fillets