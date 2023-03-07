Recipe: Blackened Salmon
Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian, Melissa Jaeger, shared this salmon recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Blackened Salmon
Serves 2
All you need:
Blackened Salmon:
2 (4 oz each) skinless salmon fillets, 1⁄2-to-1-inch-thick 1 - 2 tsp blackened seasoning
Hy-Vee canola oil no-stick spray
Lime zest, for garnish
Lime wedges, for garnish
Avocado-Tomato Salad:
2 cups lightly packed spring mix
1 avocado, seeded, peeled and cut into wedges
1⁄2 cup halved Hy-Vee grape tomatoes
2 tbsp Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped red onions
1⁄4 cup Hy-Vee Select white balsamic and honey vinaigrette
All you do:
1. Pat salmon dry. Coat top of each salmon fillet with 1⁄2 to 1 teaspoon blackened seasoning.
2. Set air fryer to 400°F. Lightly spray basket with canola oil. Set salmon fillets in basket, seasoning
side up. Cook salmon in air fryer for 12 minutes or until fillets have reached 145°F. Garnish
salmon with lime zest and lime wedges, if desired. Serve with Avocado-Tomato Salad.
3. Avocado-Tomato Salad: Toss together spring mix, avocado, grape tomatoes and red onions in a
medium bowl. Just before serving, toss with Hy-Vee Select white balsamic and honey vinaigrette. Divide between two serving bowls and serve with Blackened Salmon.
Recipe adapted from: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/blackened-salmon-fillets
