Rebekkah Brunson honored with jersey retirement after Lynx dispatch league-leading Aces, 102-71

MINNEAPOLIS -- On the night of Rebekkah Brunson's jersey retirement, the Minnesota Lynx (7-15) put on a performance fitting for the occasion, commanding the Las Vegas Aces (15-6) on the glass in a 102-71 victory.

Following Sunday night's proceedings, Brunson became just the third Lynx in team history to have her jersey hang in the Target Center rafters, joining Lindsay Whalen and Seimone Augustus.

CBS

Famous for her unrelenting rebounding ability, Brunson was a key figure throughout the Lynx's four championship runs during the 2010s. She served as the defensive and spiritual anchor during the Lynx's dynastic run of the decade. While also being the only WNBA player with five rings, Brunson retired at the top of all-time rankings in offensive boards and third in total boards.

Imbued with the honoree's spirit on Sunday, the Lynx did their best Brunson impersonation, grabbing 52 rebounds to the Aces' 26 while playing sound defense against a team that regularly eclipses 100 points a night. A swift 15-3 start against the Western conference leading Aces thrusted the Lynx to an early lead they never gave up.

Aerial Powers' career-night factored in wonderfully for the Lynx, too. As Minnesota shot a blistering 41% from three and 50% from the field, AP shot beautifully from all parts of the court and dropped 32 points, easily surpassing her old career-high point mark of 27.

Though the Lynx still remain at the bottom of the conference and the second-worst team in the league, the win serves as a confidence booster as the season becomes less salvageable. The Lynx have now won four of their last six games.