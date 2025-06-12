A year after devastating floods, Rapidan Dam store starts over at new location in Mankato

How the Rapidan Dam Store is adjusting 1 year after devastating flood

Nearly a year ago, flooding at the Rapidan Dam destroyed a family's home and shut down their long-time restaurant. Now, they're starting over in a new location.

"It's our legacy. We want to keep it going and we are proud of our parents," said Jenny Barnes.

For Barnes and her brother David Hruska, the past year has brought about many changes.

In May, the Dam Store restaurant their family has run for more than 50 years, officially re-opened in downtown Mankato — miles from where it once stood. Six days a week they serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"It's going well. It's picking up. More people are finding out about it," said Hruska.

Old and new customers show up for their signature food and pies. But for Barnes and Hruska it's hard to put the past behind. Both the Rapidan Dam store and home had been around for more than a century.

"It wasn't easy, no. Still isn't easy. Still, I get very emotional yet," said Barnes.

Only the entrance remains at the site of where the Dam Store used to be. But each day the river and rain, continue to chip away at this property.

The ground where their home stood is no longer there. That's where David and his dad were living. It forced them to move in with Barnes and her husband.

"We know each little spot is going to go down and just to see it is pretty sad," said Barnes.

But the family is holding out hope that someday they can return to their property and start over again. Even in a new location, it's a dream they can't let go of.

"We don't know what our future will be but no matter what, the future is out there. It'll always be our home . . . it'll always be home to us," said Barnes.

The new Dam Store is located on 609 South Front Street in Mankato. It's cash only but there is an ATM on site.