Rapidan Dam Store temporarily reopens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. — A beloved family store lost during the flooding in southern Minnesota this summer is reopening in Mankato.

The Rapidan Dam Store was bought in June by Blue Earth County officials. It was demolished to prevent it from falling into the Blue Earth River, shortly after the family home collapsed into the waters. The destruction was triggered by massive flooding, which caused an abutment of the 114-year-old Rapidan Dam to partially fail.

The store's new temporary home is in Mankato. In August, the Mankato City Council signed off on moving the Dam Store into town where the former Wagon Wheel Cafe was located.

The Hruska family, which has owned the store for more than 50 years, was able to remove and preserve memorabilia from the inside of the building before it was destroyed.

An online fundraiser in the wake of the destruction raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Hruska family.

The store will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Note: The above video first aired on Aug. 12, 2024.