New $5M federal grant to assist with Rapidan Dam flooding recovery, including replacing County 9 bridge

Federal grant to help repair damages done by 2024 floods in southern Minnesota

Nearly a year ago, the Rapidan Dam and surrounding area were hit by major flooding. It cost one family their home and damaged infrastructure in the area.

But now, help for repairs is on the way in the form of a $5 million federal grant that will assist with recovery.

"It was an unprecedented event for Blue Earth County," said Ryan Thilges, Blue Earth County public works director.

Many people will remember the dramatic flooding along the Rapidan Dam that did major damage to roads and bridges.

When the river began to rise last June, the nearby County 9 bridge was closed and never reopened due to unsafe conditions. The bridge was eventually torn down, leaving a void in the county.

"It's a really important farmer market road that's left a 15 miles detour to go around, now. So, combines and farm equipment have to make an arduous and long detour in the interim until we can get the new bridge done," said Thilges.

Thilges said a federal grant will help get a new bridge built. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith say the grant covers 42 counties and will go towards surveying and repairing damage done by last year's flooding.

"It's a very arduous, very financially-challenging process so as much help as we can get we certainly have been in touch with Sen. Smith and Sen. Klobuchar's office as well as Congressman Finstad and a lot of our state and local legislators as well," said Thilges.

Thilges said the plan now is to begin construction on the new County Road 9 bridge by the end of next year. And the hope is to have it fully built and open by the end of 2027 or early 2028.

He believes it's a win for southern Minnesota, with other communities soon benefitting from much-needed repairs.

"It's great for Blue Earth County but also for the state of Minnesota and those areas that were impacted by the devastating flooding," said Thilges.

Lawmakers said the grant is available through the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program.