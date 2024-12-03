Ramlall sisters join forces on Rosemount's basketball team

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — This season, all three starting guard spots on the Rosemount High School girls' basketball team are held by the Ramlall sisters.

The youngest, Ashna runs the point. At her side are sophomore twins Arshia and Amisha.

"They've earned it and they deserve it. And you know, it's just fun to see their work come all together," said head coach Chris Orr.

It's paying off in many ways. Amisha is a top recruit and an early commit to play for the Gophers.

"After I got the offer this summer it was just thinking of when, and it felt right," said Amisha Ramlall.

For the opposition, seeing three starting sisters is quite the sight. The Ramlalls' parents hear about it most.

"'Wow, three triplets!' We always [are called] triplets because we all look alike, so that's one we always hear. And like [they] say, 'Wow, they're really good shooters,'" said Ashna Ramlall.

The Ramlalls' parents did not play basketball themselves, growing up in Guyana. But now, they have a certified basketball family. Their son plays for St. Cloud State. Calling the siblings "competitive" puts it kindly.

"You want to like beat them in whatever they're doing. And like that was my goal as a younger sister. Just like beat her and like beat my other sister in whatever it is," said Ashna Ramlall.

"A lot of competition there. Does get a little physical, you would say, but it only makes you better," said Amisha Ramlall.

And when they team up, things flow.

"We know exactly like what we do well at. If one's driving and then one's shooting, we know exactly what to do," said Arshia Ramlall.