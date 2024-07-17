Rainy summer proves challenging for Minneapolis beaches

Several beaches in Minneapolis still off limits due to bacteria

MINNEAPOLIS — The nice weather this week might have you wanting to go for a swim, but several beaches in Minneapolis are still off limits.

"This has been a really challenging year for the beaches," said Rachael Crabb, water resources supervisor with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

The recent heavy rains are sending extra storm water into the lakes, and that's spelling trouble for swimmers.

"Storm water brings bacteria and other pollutants that you don't want on or in your body, and that's why we sometimes have beach closures when it's a stormier year," Crabb said.

E. coli is the main bacteria the city tests for. Since the beginning of July, those levels have been above the state's standards, with all six of the beaches at Bde Maka Ska, Lake Harriet and Hiawatha now closed.

"E. coli is an indicator organism. So not all E. coli will make you sick, although some types can. But high levels of E. coli might indicate that there are other things in the water that can make you sick," Crabb explained.

She says most beach-goers are respecting the warnings, and stresses that other activites like kayaking or sailing on the water remain safe.

The city also recommends not swimming if you're sick or within 48 hours of heavy rain. And if you do swim, dry off immediately to prevent swimmer's itch.

Testing will continue weekly, but Crabb says it could take weeks for bacteria levels to get back to normal.

"With the sunny weather, with lack of rain, we're hoping that the water clears up and we're back to swimming all over the city," Crabb said.

Crabb says the beaches at Cedar, Wirth and Nokomis lakes are open, but plan for them to be busier than normal.

Crystal Lake Beach in Burnsville reopened Wednesday after E. coli levels spiked there earlier this week.

